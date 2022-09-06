Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Tractor Supply

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:20 am, the suspect removed a BB gun pistol from its packaging and placed it in the waistband of his shorts at the Tractor Supply Store in Charlotte Hall.

The suspect was confronted by an employee before he could leave with the BB gun.

The suspect was last seen leaving a silver or gold colored Mercedes.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Anthony Cucinotta at 301-475-4200, ext. 78175 or email anthony.cucinotta@stmarysmd.com. Case # 37766-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.