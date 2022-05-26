Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Walmart Self-Checkout

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Wednesday, April 11, 2022 at 2:20 pm, the suspect did not scan all of the items in her cart at the self-checkout register of the California Walmart store.
The suspect fled the store before being identified when she was stopped by loss prevention staff. The suspect was last observed leaving in a red Chevy Equinox.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Brandon Reynolds at 301-475-4200, ext. 78133 or email brandon.reynolds@stmarysmd.com.
Case # 18651-22
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).
Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Crocs with socks… something Baud would do
Where could she possibly put anything to steal??
Here come the racially motivated comments and the blame on Biden…
Walmart is losing thousands of dollars a week to save a few pennies. Put more cashiers on F46
Just close the store, problem solved, if anyone needs something from Walmart just go on the website and order it
Shailita holt is the suspect
Leave a comment