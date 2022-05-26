Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Walmart Self-Checkout

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Wednesday, April 11, 2022 at 2:20 pm, the suspect did not scan all of the items in her cart at the self-checkout register of the California Walmart store.

The suspect fled the store before being identified when she was stopped by loss prevention staff. The suspect was last observed leaving in a red Chevy Equinox.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Brandon Reynolds at 301-475-4200, ext. 78133 or email brandon.reynolds@stmarysmd.com.

Case # 18651-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.