Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Walmart Self-Checkout

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 11:30 pm, the suspect fraudulently used a barcode for an inexpensive item at the self-checkout register at the California Walmart store rather than the actual barcodes of merchandise. The suspect was stopped by loss prevention staff, but fled the store before she could be identified.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Thomas Deinert at 301-475-4200, ext. 8182 or email thomas.deinert@stmarysmd.com. Case # 10413-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.