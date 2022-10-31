Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At CVS In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 6:33 pm, the two pictured suspects entered the CVS pharmacy on Three Notch Road in California.

While in the store, the pair loaded a cart full of cosmetics, scanned the items at a self-checkout register, and then exited the store without paying.

The two suspects are described as a white woman with “Ty Ty” tattooed on her neck and a thin black female.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Thomas Snyder at 301-475-4200, ext. 78068 or email thomas.snyder@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Case # 42049-22.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.