Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At Ulta Beauty In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two individuals pictured in a theft investigation.

On Tuesday, July 30, 2022, at 7:24 pm, the two suspects entered the Ulta Beauty store in California and proceeded to fill a bag with numerous fragrances and left the store without paying.

The suspects were last seen leaving in a silver or gray Dodge Charger with no visible registration heading north on Three Notch Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Thomas Deinert at 301-475-4200, ext. 78182 or email thomas.deinert@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 38695-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.