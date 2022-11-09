Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At Walmart Self-Checkout

Update 10:15 a.m. – Both suspects have been identified, thank you for assistance.

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two women pictured in a theft investigation.

On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at 6 p.m., the two suspects skip-scanned merchandise at the self-checkout register and left the California Walmart store without paying for the items.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy James Morgan at 301-475-4200, ext. 78170 or email james.morgan@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Case # 57119-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.