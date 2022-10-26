Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Traffic Cone Theft Suspect In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 12:02 am, the suspect took five traffic cones from the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s Health Hub on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

The suspect was operating an older model white pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Preston Dixon at 301-475-4200, ext. 78168 or email preston.dixon@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 52550-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.