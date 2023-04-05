Gabrielle Alexis Anson

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of wanted person Gabrielle Alexis Anson, age 28 of Huntingtown. Anson is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anson is wanted for Violation of Probation on a CDS Distribution – Narcotics charge.



Anyone with information in regards to Anson, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800, Cpl. J. Harms (301) 956-4932, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137, DFC J. Murphy (410) 474-4413 and/or DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603.