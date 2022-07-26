Sheriff's Office Applies For Byrne Memorial Justice Grant

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance is seeking applications for funding under the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program.

This program furthers the Department’s mission by assisting state, local and tribal law enforcement efforts to prevent or reduce crime and violence. The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program is the primary provider of federal criminal justice funding to States and units of local government. BJA will award JAG Program funds to eligible units of local government under this FY2022 JAG Program Local Solicitation.

In general, JAG funds awarded to a unit of local government under this FY2022 solicitation may be used to provide additional personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, training, technical assistance, and information systems for criminal justice, including for any one or more of the following: Law enforcement programs; Prosecution and court programs; Prevention and education programs; Corrections and community corrections programs; Drug treatment and enforcement programs; Planning, evaluation, and technology improvement programs; Crime victim and witness programs (other than compensation); and Mental health programs and related law enforcement and corrections programs.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office intends to apply for this grant and may receive up to $17,792 through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program FY2022 Local Solicitation.

If pre-application documents are approved and an invitation to apply is received, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will request to purchase mechanical breaching tools/equipment.

The Grant Pre-Application Documents were made public in BoardDocs by July 25, 2022. To review, go to https://go.boarddocs.com/md/stmarysco/Board.nsf/Public , Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, July 26, 2022, click on view the agenda, County Administrator Time, and go to SHERIFF’S OFFICE – Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program FY2022 Solicitation to review.

Anyone wishing to make public comment regarding this grant submission can do so in writing via e-mail and/or U.S. Mail. Public Comment must be received through 5 p.m. on Friday, August 29, 2022.

To make public comment, please do so in writing,

Either via e-mail to:St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Public Information Officer @ Jason.Babcock@stmarysmd.com

or via U.S. mail to: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, PIO Jason Babcock, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650