LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate recent thefts of catalytic converters occurring in various areas of the county during the overnight hours. Many of the thefts target commercial vehicles or large vans parked in unlit areas, but thieves also go after private vehicles.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents, churches and business owners to park vehicles in an illuminated area or a location with video surveillance to discourage and prevent thefts. Sheriff’s Office deputies continue to patrol the county on the lookout for thieves targeting catalytic converters.

If you see a suspicious person or suspicious activity around your vehicle, call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.