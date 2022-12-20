CALIFORNIA, Md. – On December 19, 2022, at 9:32 p.m. deputies responded to the California Wawa located in the 23100 block of Three Notch Road in California, for the reported stolen vehicle. Deputies located the stolen vehicle minutes later at a hotel in the 23400 block of Three Notch Road. Contact was made with an individual matching the suspect description, who then fled on foot towards the Wildewood shopping center. Deputies pursued the suspect who was armed with a knife. Deputies attempted less lethal means by tasing the suspect multiple times with no positive effect, as well as utilizing a Sheriff’s Office K-9.

The suspect attempted to carjack an occupied vehicle at a restaurant, but the victim fled. The suspect continued to flee through the shopping center and entered a separate vehicle which was running and was shot by a deputy who fired three rounds from their service weapon. Deputies initiated first aid immediately to the suspect who was subsequently flown to an area trauma center for treatment and remains in critical condition. No injuries to deputies have been reported. The suspect is an adult, white male, and has yet to be positively identified.

In accordance with Maryland State Law, the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) was contacted and briefed on the incident but declined to investigate.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with Sheriff’s Office Agency Policy and Procedures.

This incident remains under investigation and updates will be provided as the investigation continues. Anyone with information on this incident that has not provided a statement to law enforcement is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at (301) 475-4200 extension 78072 or by email at Warren.Forinash@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.