Sheron Marie Hines, 74, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on May 21, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born on July 9, 1947, in Minneapolis, MN to James Madison and Betty Hlavacek. She was one (1) of six (6) children.

Sheron was one of the strongest, courageous, and kindest women to ever walk this earth and her family felt blessed to have her as the head of the family. She graduated from Cooper High School in 1965 and continued her education at Minneapolis Vocational Technical Institute and received her Certificate in Junior Accounting. After graduating, she went to work a few different jobs before finding her true calling, a full-time mother.

In 1961, she met John Edward Hines, and the rest was history. The two fell in love and were a match made in heaven. Together they shared 55 years of blissful marriage and raised four (4) wonderful children, Sheila, John, Susan, and Samantha. Sheron was a loving, courageous, and fiercely dedicated mother to all her children, raising all of them to go on to accomplish great things. The family came first and was above all else, a value she instilled in all her children. She was their biggest cheerleader and their constant support whether that was an ear to listen or to help guide them into becoming parents themselves.

Sheron was a passionate reader and when she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she was spending her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, spoiling them every chance she got.

She is survived by her beloved husband John Edward Hines, Sr. of Mechanicsville, MD; her children Sheila Marie Hines of Waldorf, MD, John Edward Hines, Jr. of Kunkletown, PA, Susan Anne Hines of Mechanicsville, MD, and Samantha Kaye Proksch and her husband Herbert, of Waldorf, MD; her brothers David Madison or Maple Grove, MN, Thomas Madison of Mesa, AZ, Ronald Madison, of St. Pete, FL, and Mark Hlavacek, Wimauma, FL; her eight (8) grandchildren and three (3) great-grandchildren.

Sheron is preceded in death by both of her parents James Madison and Betty Hlavacek and her brother Gary Madison.

The family will be accepting friends for Sheron’s Life Celebration Visitation on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested a donation be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Sheron’s name.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.