Shirley Janette Morgan, 86, of Charlotte Hall, MD, peacefully passed away on September 1, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on February 28, 1937, to Manuel and Belmira Mello in Providence, RI.

She later worked on the board of education for Charles County.

In her late 20’s, she met her future husband, Robert Morgan and they were later married on January 14, 1961. They went on to have two children, Deborah Kraft (Harry) and Carol Morgan.

Shirley retired in the early 1980s after 20+ years in the field. While retired, she had time to pursue her love of travel, crafting, and taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Manuel and Belmira, and her beloved husband, Robert Morgan. She is survived by her two daughters, and her grandchildren Tiffany Wilson (Joshua), Michael Burgess (Michele), Robert Kraft, and Morgan Burgess. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Brayden Wilson, Olivia Wilson, Jace Burgess, and Reagan Kraft.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on September 6, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of St Mary’s.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.