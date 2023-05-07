WALDORF, Md – On May 7, 2023 at approximately 4:20 p.m., units responded to the St. Charles Town Center for a reported shooting.

A caller advised they have about 10 people sheltering waiting for clearance. It was reported there is a 16-year-old with a leg injury and a 17-year-old with a head injury.

Two more calls came in reporting of sheltering in nearby department stores, waiting on clearance.

At approximately 5:28 p.m., the Charles County Sheriff’s Office reported they have one suspect in custody and no reported victims of gunshot wounds.

