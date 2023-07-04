Shooting In Waldorf Leaves Two Teenagers Injured

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Falcon Place in Waldorf, on July 4, 2023, at approximately 12:15 a.m.

According to reports, upon arrival at the scene, authorities found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. A second victim was located nearby with at least one gunshot wound. Both of the victims were teenagers.

A 16-year-old patient with a gunshot wound in each leg was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center for treatment. A 17-year-old patient was transported to a local hospital for care.

No information was released yet on the motive behind the shooting. Police are pursuing leads at this time.

A CCSO spokesperson confirmed that there have been no arrests made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case, and we will provide updates on this developing story as they become available.

