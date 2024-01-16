Shots Fired At Lexington Park Home Under Investigation

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – At approximately 1:53 p.m., on Saturday, January 13, 2024, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) responded to a residence in the 46000 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, MD, for a report of shots fired into an occupied dwelling.

Upon arrival, Deputies confirmed multiple rounds struck the residence but reported no injuries to the occupants. The shooter, who witnesses described as a black male, fled the scene.

The case has been transferred to the SMCSO Criminal Investigations Division, and Detective Warren Forinash is the designated lead investigator. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 8072, or by email at Warren.Forinash@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After getting a response, continue the conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.