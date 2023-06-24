LINTHICUM, Md. – On June 22, 2023, at approximately 1:10 p.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department Traffic Safety Section responded to a single-vehicle crash on W. Nursery Road near River Road.

According to the investigation, a 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on W. Nursery Road when the driver, identified as 25-year-old Breanna Carmela Snyder of Halethorpe, MD, failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and struck a boulder which caused the vehicle to overturn.

Unfortunately, Snyder sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire personnel.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police Department Traffic Safety Section.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

