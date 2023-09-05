SLOW DOWN ST. MARY’S: Police Issue 1,154 Traffic Tickets In Two Weeks

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – ONE THOUSAND, one hundred fifty-four. That’s how many traffic tickets have been written in our county in the last two weeks.
Week two of SLOW DOWN ST. MARY’S, a joint initiative between the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office continues – in an effort to change driver behavior and save lives.
The requests to enforce traffic laws in certain areas of the county are still on the rise. Please understand SLOW DOWN ST. MARY’S is a prolonged initiative so we know there’s still plenty of work to do. And we are committed.
THANK YOU ST. MARY’S for the overwhelming positive number of phone calls, emails, likes, shares and comments on social media. We appreciate them all.
Moving into week three, your Deputies and Troopers continue to work hard to get the message out.
Listed below are the reasons for the stops, weekly as well as grand totals (so far…) since SLOW DOWN ST. MARY’S began.
SPEEDING
Week One – 424
Week Two – 282
SCHOOL BUS (that one’s expensive)
Week One – ZERO
Week Two – 1
CELL PHONE USE
Week One- 36
Week Two – 21
RUNNING RED LIGHT or STOP SIGN
Week One – 35
Week Two – 25
UNSAFE LANE CHANGE
Week One – 6
Week Two – 2
MOVE OVER LAW
Week One – 9
Week Two – 3
OTHER VIOLATIONS
Week One – 47
Week Two – 190
TOTAL TRAFFIC STOPS
Week One – 557
Week Two – 398
REPAIR ORDERS ISSUED
Week One – 30
Week Two – 17
WARNINGS WRITTEN
Week One – 124
Week Two – 77
TOTAL TICKETS
Week One – 630
Week Two – 517
GRAND TOTALS (So far…)
SPEEDING – 706
CELL PHONE USE – 57
RUNNING RED LIGHT or STOP SIGN – 60
UNSAFE LANE CHANGE – 8
MOVE OVER LAW – 12
SCHOOL BUS – 1
OTHER VIOLATIONS – 237
The tickets will continue to be forwarded to the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, who will hold the line in seeking fines and points for these violations.
In just two weeks –
964 traffic stops.
49 Repair Orders written.
206 warnings written.
1,154 tickets written.
Slow Down St. Mary’s. Save money. Save lives.
Outstanding. We were overdue for a “Back to the Basics” road warrrior law. Slow-down.
57 people caught using a cell phone over the course of two weeks? Pay me for eight hours on a business day, to just drive up and down 235, I guarantee I find more than 57 in one day.
Leave a comment