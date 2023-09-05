SLOW DOWN ST. MARY’S: Police Issue 1,154 Traffic Tickets In Two Weeks

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – ONE THOUSAND, one hundred fifty-four. That’s how many traffic tickets have been written in our county in the last two weeks.

Week two of SLOW DOWN ST. MARY’S, a joint initiative between the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office continues – in an effort to change driver behavior and save lives.

The requests to enforce traffic laws in certain areas of the county are still on the rise. Please understand SLOW DOWN ST. MARY’S is a prolonged initiative so we know there’s still plenty of work to do. And we are committed.

THANK YOU ST. MARY’S for the overwhelming positive number of phone calls, emails, likes, shares and comments on social media. We appreciate them all.

Moving into week three, your Deputies and Troopers continue to work hard to get the message out.

Listed below are the reasons for the stops, weekly as well as grand totals (so far…) since SLOW DOWN ST. MARY’S began.

SPEEDING

Week One – 424

Week Two – 282

SCHOOL BUS (that one’s expensive)

Week One – ZERO 👍🏼

Week Two – 1

CELL PHONE USE

Week One- 36

Week Two – 21

RUNNING RED LIGHT or STOP SIGN

Week One – 35

Week Two – 25

UNSAFE LANE CHANGE

Week One – 6

Week Two – 2

MOVE OVER LAW

Week One – 9

Week Two – 3

OTHER VIOLATIONS

Week One – 47

Week Two – 190

TOTAL TRAFFIC STOPS

Week One – 557

Week Two – 398

REPAIR ORDERS ISSUED

Week One – 30

Week Two – 17

WARNINGS WRITTEN

Week One – 124

Week Two – 77

TOTAL TICKETS

Week One – 630

Week Two – 517

GRAND TOTALS (So far…)

SPEEDING – 706

CELL PHONE USE – 57

RUNNING RED LIGHT or STOP SIGN – 60

UNSAFE LANE CHANGE – 8

MOVE OVER LAW – 12

SCHOOL BUS – 1

OTHER VIOLATIONS – 237

The tickets will continue to be forwarded to the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, who will hold the line in seeking fines and points for these violations.

In just two weeks –

964 traffic stops.

49 Repair Orders written.

206 warnings written.

1,154 tickets written.

Slow Down St. Mary’s. Save money. Save lives.

