Small Business Saturday In Calvert County 

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Saturday, November 25th, a Small Business Saturday will be held at the Economic Development (Located at the Economic Development – 184 B Main Street, Prince Frederick, MD 20678).

According to Kathy MacAdams, Small Business Saturday – a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for the Calvert County community will be held there and wants to remind citizens when you support a local business, you’re also supporting your town, municipality, and neighborhood by paying sales tax. “Sometimes, it is difficult to recognize, but your local dollar comes back to you in various ways. The sales tax money is used to support public schools, parks, roads, and road improvements and fund public service workers like firefighters,” says Kathy MacAdams, Business Retention Specialist for Calvert County.

“There are so many opportunities this season to keep our dollars locally and support the entrepreneurs and creators who call Calvert home,” shared MacAdams. To access a convenient listing of local discounts and promotions, Economic Development launched Shop Local, where you can find promotions, discounts, and offerings from a variety of Calvert businesses. Buying locally from farms also preserves the economy, keeps farmland in use, and provides the freshest, healthiest food to local consumers.

MacAdams wanted to add that, “The Calvert County Economic Development is committed to helping start, run, and grow businesses, learn more about our services at ChooseCalvert.com.”

Coming from a family-owned small business myself, I understand how and why this issue is so important. MacAdams is correct – it creates jobs, helps families, and gives others the chance to use ambition. It also gives us recognition.

To attend the event, click here: https://www.choosecalvert.com/3554/Shop-Local

To know to know more about farming and what it does to the food industry, click here: shoplocal.com.

