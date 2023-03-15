Credit: Southern Maryland Christian Academy

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – In a thrilling championship game, the Southern Maryland Christian Academy varsity girls basketball team was crowned the 2023 MCST State Champions!

The game was intense, but with only 1:57 left remaining on the clock, the team obtained the lead over Grace Academy for the first time in the entire game.

The final score of 45-41 was a testament to the team’s hard work and determination throughout the entire season. The girls fought hard and never gave up, proving that they are true champions both on and off the court.

The entire SMCA community is proud of the varsity girls basketball team and their incredible achievement. We congratulate them on yet another record-setting win in SMCA history.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com