SMCHD Announces Free HIV/STI Testing Event For Community Members

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – National HIV Testing Day is observed each year on June 27 to highlight the importance of HIV testing. About one in seven individuals with HIV in the United States are undiagnosed. The only way to know for sure whether you have HIV is to get tested. Knowing your status can preserve your health and protect your partners from getting HIV, too. Most people who have HIV and are seeking treatment get control of the virus within six months.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care, and that people with certain risk factors get tested more often. Testing for HIV can give you important information and help keep you and others safe. HIV testing is fast, free, and confidential.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has scheduled an HIV and Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) testing event for community members for the following dates and locations – no appointment necessary. Some results will be available in as little as 20 minutes.

“Getting tested for HIV and sexually transmitted infections is a simple action to help you protect your own health and that of others,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “People who test positive can rapidly start treatment, and everyone can learn about preventing future infection.”

For more information, please call the SMCHD Health Clinic at 301-475-4330 or the Harm Reduction Program office at 301-862-1680 or visit smchd.org.