SMCHD Honors Partners For COVID-19 Pandemic Response Efforts

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) hosted a COVID-19 Partner Forum on April 7, 2022 during National Public Health Week and recognized key community partners for their contributions to local pandemic response over the past two years.

Several were honored by SMCHD with Public Health Awards. The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County issued Commendations to each recipient, and the General Assembly of Maryland represented by Delegate Brian Crosby and Senator Jack Bailey also issued Commendations for their service.

“Responding to this pandemic has truly been a team effort involving many partners throughout our community and outside the county. Our health department team is extremely grateful to these partners for their contributions and service.

Their support allowed us to mobilize testing and vaccine access for our community members, get information and resources out to our residents, and blunt the negative impact of this pandemic,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Our COVID-19 response demonstrates how teamwork across sectors is necessary to support the health of an entire community.”

Partners recognized with Public Health Awards include:



Public Health Hero Award

Jimmy Hayden, Vice President, Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

Gerald Gardiner, Emergency Manager, St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services

Humanitarian Award

St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services

Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County

Three Oaks Center

Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Care

Resilience Award

Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Innovation Award

St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission

WellCheck

Partnership Award

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services

Outstanding Service Award

St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation

St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services

St. Mary’s County Library

Braveheart Award

Minority Outreach Coalition

NAACP Branch #7025

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

Special Honoree in Retirement

Dr. Rebecca Bridgett, former St. Mary’s County Administrator

SMCHD thanks all of the many organizations and individuals who have served during the COVID-19 pandemic to support the safety and well-being of our community members, and to expand access to a variety of pandemic-related services and information.



To view all photos from this event, visit flickr.com/photos/smchd.