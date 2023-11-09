SMCHD Issues Request For Proposals: School-Based Health Center Nutritionist 

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department School-Based Health Centers (SBHCs) is issuing this request for proposals (RFP) to contract a Nutritionist licensed with the State of Maryland.

The purpose of this contract would be to provide individual and group evaluation, counseling, and education services to clients of the school-based health centers. Clients of the SBHCs include students and staff of St. Mary’s County Public Schools and general community members.

To apply for this RFP, a clinician or organization must: Be licensed by the Maryland State Board of Dietetic Practice

Have two years of experience providing professional nutrition or dietetic services

The deadline for submission of proposals is January 12, 2024. For more information, or to submit a proposal for this request, please visit smchd.org/rfp