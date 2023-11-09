SMCHD Issues Request For Proposals: School-Based Health Center Nutritionist 

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department School-Based Health Centers (SBHCs) is issuing this request for proposals (RFP) to contract a Nutritionist licensed with the State of Maryland.
The purpose of this contract would be to provide individual and group evaluation, counseling, and education services to clients of the school-based health centers. Clients of the SBHCs include students and staff of St. Mary’s County Public Schools and general community members.
To apply for this RFP, a clinician or organization must:
- Be licensed by the Maryland State Board of Dietetic Practice
- Have two years of experience providing professional nutrition or dietetic services
The deadline for submission of proposals is January 12, 2024. For more information, or to submit a proposal for this request, please visit smchd.org/rfp