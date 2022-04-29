SMCPS Announces Administrative Appointments And Transfer

Photo L to R: Ms. Katie Kortokrax, Ms. Erin DiRenzo and Ms. Rhonda Morgan

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of April 27, 2022.

The Board appointed Ms. Erin DiRenzo as Principal of Hollywood Elementary School.

Ms. DiRenzo holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Ms. DiRenzo currently serves as an Assistant Principal at Dynard Elementary School.

Ms. Katie Kortokrax has been appointed as Principal at Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School.

Ms. Kortokrax holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Bowling Green State University.

Ms. Kortokrax currently serves as an Academic Dean II at George Washington Carver Elementary School.

The Board of Education was informed of the following Administrative Transfer:

Ms. Rhonda Morgan will transfer from Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Great Mills High School to Academic Dean II at George Washington Carver Elementary School.

These appointments and transfer will become effective July 1, 2022.