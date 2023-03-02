SMCPS Announces Free Breakfast For All During National School Breakfast Week

LEONARDTOWN, MD – To encourage more families to take advantage of the healthy choices available with school breakfast, St. Mary’s County Public Schools will offer free breakfast for all students in celebration of the annual National School Breakfast Week March 6-10, 2023. This year’s Kickoff Celebration will be at Evergreen Elementary School on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Busy weekday mornings make it a challenge for many families to find time for a healthy breakfast. The USDA School Breakfast Program currently serves more than 14 million students every day. Studies show that students who eat school breakfast are more likely to:

Reach higher levels of achievement in reading and math

Score higher on standardized tests

Have better concentration and memory

Be more alert

Maintain a healthy weight

The National School Breakfast Week (NSBW) campaign theme, “Dig Into School Breakfast,” reminds the entire school community that school breakfast provides a healthy and energizing start to the day for students. School nutrition professionals and students will be encouraged to show their enthusiasm for school breakfast from March 6-10 as the district celebrates with special menus, cafeteria events, and more.

Other events for the week include participating in the Hear the Maryland Crunch initiative with students at Ridge Elementary School on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Hear the Crunch is our annual synchronized apple-crunch event designed to highlight the importance of the school breakfast program in ensuring that all students start the day off with the necessary nutrition to learn and grow.

“A healthy breakfast at the start of the day is a great way to ensure students get the best education they can,” states Megan Doran, Director of Food and Nutrition Services. “National School Breakfast Week helps us educate parents and students about all the healthy, great tasting and appealing choices we offer.”

The district serves over 800,000 breakfast meals yearly through the federally funded School Breakfast Program. School nutrition professionals in St. Mary’s County Public Schools prepare breakfast and lunches every day that meet federal nutrition standards – limiting fat, calories, and sodium – while encouraging students to choose from the fruits, vegetables, and whole grains offered with school meals.