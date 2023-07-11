LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of June 21, 2023.

The Board appointed Ms. Melissa Bean as Academic Dean, 12 month, at Lexington Park Elementary School. Ms. Bean holds a Master’s and Bachelor’s Degree from Towson University. Ms. Bean currently serves as an Acting Assistant Principal at Lexington Park Elementary School.

Ms. Kaitlin Fraer has been appointed as Coordinator of Food and Nutrition Services, 12 month, in the Department of Food and Nutrition Services. Ms. Fraer holds a Master’s Degree from Western Governor’s University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Johnson & Wales University. Ms. Fraer currently serves as a Food and Nutrition Specialist in the Department of Food and Nutrition Services.

Ms. Ashley Gallo has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Dynard Elementary School. Ms. Gallo holds a Master’s Degree from Notre Dame of Maryland University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Ms. Gallo currently serves as a Freshman Academy Instructional Resource Teacher at Leonardtown High School.

Mr. Craig Jewett has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Spring Ridge Middle School. Mr. Jewett holds a Master’s Degree from McDaniel College and a Bachelor’s Degree from Benedictine College. Mr. Jewett currently serves as an Assistant Principal at Calvert Middle School, in Calvert County, MD.

Ms. Tara Zeier has been appointed as Principal, 12 month, at Piney Point Elementary School. Ms. Zeier holds a Master’s Degree from McDaniel College and a Bachelor’s Degree from Fairmont State College. Ms. Zeier currently serves as a Vice Principal at TC Martin Elementary School in Charles County, MD.

The Board of Education was informed of the following Administrative Transfers:

Ms. Janet Fowler will transfer from Principal, 12 month, at Greenview Knolls Elementary School to Principal, 12 month, at Evergreen Elementary School.

Ms. Jamie Jameson will transfer from Principal, 12 month, at Evergreen Elementary School to Principal, 12 month, at Leonardtown Elementary School.

Dr. Contina Quick-McQueen will transfer from Principal, 12 month, at Leonardtown Elementary School to Principal, 12 month, at Greenview Knolls Elementary School.

All appointments and transfers become effective July 1, 2023.