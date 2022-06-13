Ms. Jennifer Surber and Ms. Sandy Imbriale

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of June 8, 2022.

The Board appointed Ms. Sandy Imbriale as the Education Director at the Chesapeake Public Charter School. Ms. Imbriale holds a Master’s Degree from Western Maryland College and a Bachelor’s Degree from St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

Ms. Imbriale currently serves as the Academic Dean at the Chesapeake Public Charter School.

Ms. Jennifer Surber has been appointed as Academic Dean I, 12-months, at the Chesapeake Public Charter School. Ms. Surber holds a Master’s Degree from The University of Oklahoma and a Bachelor’s Degree from Old Dominion University.

Ms. Surber currently serves as the Administrative Intern at Evergreen Elementary School.

These appointments will become effective July 1, 2022.