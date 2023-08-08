SMCPS Back To School Resources For The 2023-2024 School Year

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) encourages parents to visit their 2023-2024 Back to School Resources site at https://www.smcps.org/bts. This resource page includes the Open House Schedule, School Supply Lists, Registration and Vaccinations, Buses and Transportation, School Lunch Menus, Student Handbook, and other important information.

The first day of school for students is Wednesday, August 23, 2023, except for the Chesapeake Public Charter School, which will begin its first day on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The amended 2023-2024 school calendar can be found by visiting https://www.smcps.org/calendar.

If you have any questions regarding the start of the 2023-2024 school year, please contact your child’s school, or you may call 301-475-5511, ext. 32133.