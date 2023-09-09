LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) Department of Food and Nutrition Services would like to remind families that School Year Meal Benefit forms for SY 2023-2024 are now available online. U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers that permitted distribution of free meals in school and via take-home meals have not been extended into School Year 2023-2024.

All families must fill out a new meal benefit form as soon as possible. Filling out the form early ensures your benefits stay current. Visit https://www.myschoolapps.com/Application on the www.smcps.org website.

You can add money to your student’s account by using the MySchoolBucks phone app or website. It’s a quick and easy way to manage your student’s meal account. You can manage funds, schedule automatic payments, and view your student’s purchases directly from your account. Visit myschoolbucks.com for more information and to sign up for an account.

Families and students should also be advised that there are a lot of additional benefits by submitting a meal application form. These perks include waivers on college applications, dual-enrollment courses with the College of Southern Maryland, and discounted fees to participate in St. Mary’s County Parks and Recreation programs.

Families can request more information by contacting SMCPS Food and Nutrition Services Office at 301-475-4256, Option 5, or via email at foodservice@smcps.org.