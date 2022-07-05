06/01/22- Brandon Lee Schaffer, age 22 of Leonardtown- Reckless and Negligent Driving, Fail to Drive on Right Half of the Road, and Fail to Remain at Scene of Accident by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

06/01/22- Francisco Jose Cabrera, age 19 of Baltimore- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree and Violate Protective Order by Dep. Salas# 358.

06/04/22- David Lee Arnold, age 30 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Sgt. Delozier# 160.

06/06/22- Dion Marquise Rector, age 22 of Mechanicsville- Transporting a Loaded Handgun in Vehicle by Dep. Fleenor# 388.

06/07/22- Shanae Elizabeth Dorsey, age 31 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

06/07/22- Melissa Ann King, age 38 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

06/07/22- Mark Hill Wall, age 62 of Hollywood- Violate Protective Order by Dep. Jerew# 372.

06/08/22- Brittany Ann Vega, age 28 of Ridge- Trespass: Private Property by Cpl. Reppel#141.

06/08/22- Catherine Marie Corbin, age 39 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Morgan# 384.

06/09/22- Rebecca Leigh Adamson, age 52 of Callaway- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Allebach# 392.

06/11/22- Mickael Angelo Goldring, age 24 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Luffey# 352.

06/12/22- Mindy Jo Blado, age 42 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Hersh# 343.

06/13/22- Joshua Alan Moore, age 33 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hudson# 390.

06/13/22- William Alexander Sledge, age 65 of no fixed address- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by Dep. Gardiner# 369.

06/13/22- Wilma Doretha Timmons, age 64 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Westphal# 337.

06/14/22- Gregory Bryant Thompson, age 67 of Tall Timbers- Reckless Endangerment by Dep. Schell# 359.

06/15/22- Ellayzia Renee Nicole Ward, age 22 of Lexington Park- Disruption of School Operations by Cpl. McClure# 299.

06/16/22- Daniel Carroll Geary, age 43 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

06/17/22- Jacqueline Brittany McGee, age 31 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Rycyzyn# 350.

06/17/22- Portia NMN Mason, age 49 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Beishline# 252.

06/17/22- Latoya Monique Jones, age 40 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Budd# 325.

06/18/22- Rebecca Rae Churchwell, age 33 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Shelko# 326.

06/18/22- Christina Marie Deener, age 48 of Hollywood- Theft and Theft Scheme by Dep. Allebach# 392.

06/18/22- Darcee Marie Anthony, age 66 of Tall Timbers- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

06/19/22- Brianna NMN Mackall, age 21 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Allebach# 392.

06/19/22- Francis Wayne Bridgett, age 58 of Mechanicsville- Disorderly Conduct and Intoxicated Public Disturbance by Dep. Shubrooks# 389.

06/20/22- Jahlil Menyata Cooper, age 30 of Lexington Park- Reckless Endangerment, Reckless and Negligent Driving by DFC. Alvey# 275.

06/20/22- Rhonda Doreen Brickman, age 37 of Charlotte Hall- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

06/20/22- Steven Eric Brickman, age 43 of Charlotte Hall- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

06/20/22- James Donald Dickerson Jr., age 28 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

06/21/22- Kerry Christensen Fowler, age 47 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

06/21/22- Richard Anthony Fowler, age 49 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

06/21/22- Brittnee Lynn Holtery, age 28 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

06/22/22- Kevin Bryan Wright, age 37 of California- Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking, Theft and Rogue and Vagabond by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

06/22/22- Kristal Nicole Phares, age 36 of Indian Head- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Cpl. Carberry# 167.

06/23/22- Francis Xavier Curtis, age 24 of Chaptico- Credit Card/Steal Another’s, Theft Scheme, Fraud, and Attempted Theft by DFC. Raley#345.

06/23/22- Shawnta Monique Greene, age 37 of Charlotte Hall- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Shelko# 326.

06/24/22- Ashely Rachel Bell, age 31 of Lexington Park- Theft and Forgery Private Documents by Hunsinger# 385.

06/24/22- Jarred Paul Haynes, age 44 of Louisiana- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Salas# 358.

06/24/22- Heather Lynn Keener, age 31 of Baltimore- Animal Cruelty-Fail to Provide by Dep. N. Hill# 361.

06/24/22- James Allen Michael Schaeffer, age 39 of Sykesville- Violate Protective Order and Electronic Harassment by Dep. Salas# 358.

06/24/22- Lafayette Sandler Dotson, age 71 of Brandywine- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Paraphernalia by Dep. N. Hill# 361.

06/25/22- Joseph Axzavis Stewart, age 42 of Lexington Park- Attempted Burglary 4th Degree by Dep. McLean# 400.

06/26/22- Shonell Monia Johnson, age 24 of Callaway- Theft by Dep. Marsch# 397.

6/28/22 – Joseph Michael Farrell, age 59 of Leonardtown – Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by DFC Fenwick #338.

6/28/22 – Kevin Travis Taltavull, age 38 of Mechanicsville – CDS Possession: Not Marijuana by Deputy Cucinotta #393.

6/29/22 – Dale Lee Buckler, age 30 of Mechanicsville – Littering/Dumping by Deputy Edelen #330.

6/29/22 – Benjamin Tylor Pistorio, age 22 of Mechanicsville – Theft: $100 to under $1,500 (two counts); Theft Scheme: $100 to under $1,500 and Trespass: Private Property by Sgt. Kerby #242.

6/29/22 – Keon William Sanders, age 34 of Lexington Park – Malicious Destruction of Property and Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Jerew #372.

6/30/22 – Eugene Ellis Wood, age 64 of Lexington Park – Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Salas #358.

6/30/22 – Nicholas Daniel Lokey, age 28 of Lexington Park – Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Hunsinger #385.

6/30/22 – Ashleigh Nicole Morris, age 24 of Lexington Park – Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Hunsinger #385.

6/30/22 – Cody Deon Hornback, age 39 of Lexington Park – Theft: Less than $100 by Deputy Reynolds #394.

6/30/22 – Ronald Lowell Davis, age 51 of California – two counts of Trespass by Deputy C. Hill #389.