From left are J. Noell Wilson, Mount Harmony Elementary School; Jennifer Murphy, Mill Creek Middle School; and Heather Finamore, Northern High School.

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) worked with the school systems of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties to select and honor 22 educators with Outstanding Teacher awards for leadership in the fields of mathematics, science, technology, and engineering.

Receiving awards this year were nine math teachers, eight science teachers, and five CTE-STEM (career technical education, science, technology, engineering, and math) teachers from schools in three counties. The teachers were chosen for their outstanding performance in the areas of creativity, rapport with students, enthusiasm for teaching, professionalism, and innovative teaching methods. Each teacher receives a plaque and a cash award. In 32 years, SMECO has recognized 480 local math and science teachers.

From left are Elizabeth Dyson, Leonardtown High School, Science; Erica Samuel, Leonardtown Middle School, CTE-STEM; and Naomi Thompson, Esperanza Middle School, Science.

“As educators, you know that STEM skills are coveted by many businesses, including SMECO. Students who graduate with mathematics, science, and technology skills are vital for the success of our modern workplaces. You are enabling the next generation of innovators by not only teaching science and math, but by developing soft skills that so many people need—skills like communication, problem solving, and critical thinking,” said Scott White, chairman of the SMECO Board of Directors, at the awards presentation.

From left are John Rossi, Northern High School; Athena Lewis, Northern Middle School; and Anne Piccoli, Calvert Elementary School.

“Our gifted honorees understand that their job is about more than teaching mathematics, science, and technology. It’s about teaching things like character, imagination, and resilience. They display a commitment to classroom excellence and are helping to ensure that Southern Maryland schools prepare the next generation of leaders and innovators. They teach skills that are important not only to employers and the economy, but also important to our future.”

Erin Lewis, Matthew Henson Middle School; Karena Bennett, Maurice J. McDonough High School; and Sarah Ochoa, Mary H. Matula Elementary School.

In addition to the Outstanding Teachers awards, SMECO works with local school systems to sponsor other educational programs. They include the MATHCOUNTS competition for middle school students, the annual Elementary Mathematics Challenge, and the scholarship awards for Southern Maryland high school seniors. SMECO also takes students to Washington, D.C., for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Youth Tour.

From left are Jimmy Yurko, Patuxent High School, and Melaney Sanchez, Mount Harmony Elementary School.

SMECO’s Outstanding Mathematics, Science, and CTE-STEM Teachers of the Year are listed below.

Calvert County

Heather Finamore, Northern High School, Mathematics

Athena Lewis, Northern Middle School, Science

Jennifer Murphy, Mill Creek Middle School, Mathematics

Anne Piccoli, Calvert Elementary School, Science

John Rossi, Northern High School, Science

Melaney Sanchez, Mount Harmony Elementary School, CTE-STEM

J. Noell Wilson, Mount Harmony Elementary School, Mathematics

Jimmy Yurko, Patuxent High School, CTE-STEM

From left are Carol-Ann Smith, Thomas Stone High School, and Lynda Wyatt, John Hanson Middle School.

Charles County

Karena Bennett, Maurice J. McDonough High School, Science

Erin Lewis, Matthew Henson Middle School, Science

Sarah Ochoa, Mary H. Matula Elementary School, Science

Taenika Penny, Theodore Davis Middle School, Mathematics

Carol-Ann Smith, Thomas Stone High School, CTE-STEM

Ashley Sparks, Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, Mathematics

Diane Sumler, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, Mathematics

Lynda Wyatt, John Hanson Middle School, CTE-STEM

From left are Diane Dyer, Evergreen Elementary School; Jessica Johnson, Leonardtown Middle School; and Abbey Liverman, Chopticon High School.

St. Mary’s County

Diane Dyer, Evergreen Elementary School, Mathematics

Elizabeth Dyson, Leonardtown High School, Science

Jessica Johnson, Leonardtown Middle School, Mathematics

Abbey Liverman, Chopticon High School, Mathematics

Erica Samuel, Leonardtown Middle School, CTE-STEM

Naomi Thompson, Esperanza Middle School, Science

From left are Diane Sumler, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School; Ashley Sparks, Robert D. Stethem Educational Center; and Taenika Penny, Theodore Davis Middle School.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference –

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $116 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful—the power you can count on.

Follow SMECO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SMECO.coop and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/somdelectric.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available at www.smeco.coop/247.