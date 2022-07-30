Solomons Island Road Traffic Enforcement Effort A Success

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section, along with several officers from the four Police Districts, conducted a high-intensity traffic enforcement detail on Solomons Island Road on July 27, 2022, during the morning hours.

Utilizing marked and unmarked cars and motorcycles for the three and a half hour detail, officers made 42 traffic stops and issued 18 citations and 33 warnings for various offenses ranging from cell phone usage, speeding, red light, and seat belt violations.

This enforcement effort also included federally certified commercial vehicle inspectors who performed two commercial vehicle inspections.

Both of the inspected commercial vehicles were placed out of service for safety violations.

This enforcement is a continuation of directed enforcement patrols conducted on various county roadways as a result of crashes, aggressive driving, and speed complaints.

Additional enforcement efforts will be conducted on various county roadways focused on deterring aggressive driving, distracted driving, speeding, and occupant protection.

Citizens observing any vehicles operated in a careless or reckless manner are asked to contact the police department by calling 911 or the non-emergency number- 410 222-8610 when safe to do so.