South Carolina Man Charged For Domestic-Related Homicide In Prince George's County

Edward Gary

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The suspect wanted in connection with a domestic-related fatal shooting on Saturday in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights is in custody. The suspect is 37-year-old Edward Gary of Winnsboro, SC. He’s charged with fatally shooting 43-year-old Isaac Jenkins of Winnsboro, SC. The suspect and victim are family members. Gary is in custody in South Carolina.

On July 29, 2023, at approximately 9:20 pm, officers responded to the 8500 block of Ashwood Drive for the report of a shooting. The victim was located outside suffering from a gunshot wound(s). He was pronounced dead on the scene. A second victim, an adult female, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation revealed Gary shot the victims during a dispute.

Gary is charged with first and second degree murder, attempted murder and related charges. He remains in custody in South Carolina pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 23-0044386.