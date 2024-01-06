South County Woman Living Out Her Farmhouse Dream Gives Back to Community

Credit: Pam DePas

TRACY’S LANDING, Md. – Pam DePas said she never thought her dream of living on a farm would be a reality, but now it is, and it’s turned into an opportunity to give back to others.

In 2020, DePas and her husband moved to a little farmette in Tracys Landing. They had chickens that started producing so many eggs that they started handing them off to friends.

She then started advertising the eggs for free by posting on Facebook. It got such a great response that they offer them about twice a month.

Credit: Pam DePas

“I feel like the eggs are something that I can do during these times that are a little bit tough for people. Maybe it will relieve stress. Maybe it will put a smile on someone’s face. Maybe it will bless them in some way….who knows? It’s just a way to connect with my neighbors. It makes me happy. Every time,” says DePas.

They don’t just have chickens. The farmette they bought came with a horse.

“I had never owned a horse, but I knew that they needed another horse to be happy, so I quickly found and rescued another horse.”

Then, she got a pair of donkeys and two ponies, which were all rescues.

Credit: Pam DePas

That’s when Peaceful Promise Farm was born. They added even more, including three sheep, two pigs, two cows, a feral cat colony in the barn, a couple of rescued friendly outdoor cats, rescue dogs, two turkeys, and their flock of chickens.

“I have a lot of friends with kids, some of whom are on the spectrum. I have made sure that all of our animals are kid-friendly. Watching the kids with the animals is an amazing thing.”

Credit: Pam DePas

To help fund the farm (food/vet bills) they breed Cavaliers and Cavapoos. She donates one pup out of every litter to a special needs child.

“People seem to be more and more isolated. This is a way of reaching out to people and letting them know that someone else is out here who cares. No strings attached. We need more of that, right”, said DePas.

Credit: Pam DePas

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com