LUSBY, Md. – On March 21st at 7 p.m., Southern Calvert Baptist Church (located in Lusby, MD) will be hosting a free event open to the public. This event will explain how comprehensive sex education changed from a legislative proposal, to becoming part of the Maryland State Department of Education Framework, and then ultimately entered the classroom.

The event will also discuss recent proposed changes to state law that would significantly alter how sex-ed is presented in our local public schools, starting in PreK.

This event is being organized in conjunction with parent union Power 2 Parent (P2P). It is the goal of P2P to inform parents about changes that will directly affect their children, as well as to provide advocacy and support. SCBC will host this informational session in an unbiased and open setting.

The presenter for the event will be Melissa Goshorn. Melissa is from Calvert County and her work on behalf of parental and student advocacy has been extensive. During the presentation, parents can expect to be briefed on specific lessons found in Calvert County Public School classrooms on Comprehensive Sex Education. Parents will also be given information on the steps they need to take should the wish to opt their children out of Comprehensive Sex Education.

Childcare will be provided for this event on a first come, first serve basis. Parents who need childcare for this event must register in advance by following the link below. After the presentation, light refreshments will be provided followed by a short question and answer session.

www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F44A9AD23A1FFC34-march