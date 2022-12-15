Southern Maryland Towing Receives Prestigious 'Ace' Award

RIDGE, Md. – WILLIAM MERRITT from SOUTHERN MARYLAND TOWING of RIDGE, MD has received the prestigious American Towman ACE Award for achievement in service performance.

Recipients were nominated by the nation’s major motor clubs and dispatch centers, including: GEICO, Allstate Roadside, Nation Safe Drivers, Agero, FleetNet America, Mach 1 Services, Peddle, Motorcycle Towing Services, Questx Towing Service, Tesla Roadside and U-Haul International.

The nomination guidelines for the ACE Award includes: the highest percentage of calls when the estimated time of arrival is achieved, consistency in response time, written appreciation from customers, and percentage of calls serviced (instead of turning them away) thereby reflecting reliability and overall professionalism.

ACE recipients rank in the top 1% of the towing industry’s service providers. The ACE Award is presented by American Towman Magazine, the leading trade publication serving emergency road service professionals.

The ACE Award was commemorated by an original design belt buckle. The 2022 buckle was presented to SOUTHERN MARYLAND TOWING at the ACE Ceremony sponsored by GEICO, Allstate Roadside, Nation Safe Drivers, Agero and held at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland on November 19, 2022 during the 33rd American Towman Exposition, the world’s largest trade show and exposition for emergency road service providers.

NOTE: These professionals handle a diverse spectrum of emergency road service calls. Tow service providers are essential workers. You may want to ask the ACE recipient to recount an incident in which they went above and beyond the call of duty to serve the customer. For more information on this company please call WILLIAM MERRITT of SOUTHERN MARYLAND