Southern Marylanders “Bug Out” At The Annual Annmarie Garden’s Insectival Celebration

SOLOMONS, Md. – On Saturday, July 22nd, Annmarie Gardens held their annual Insectival, a day of family friendly buggy fun that shows the community the value and importance of bugs in our world.

Visitors were invited to participate in a variety of hands-on activities such as arts and crafts, exploration of the insect world, and a number of carnival games. Brave visitors were also given the opportunity to hold or touch some of the more exotic looking bugs that were on display, such tarantulas and hissing cockroaches. Children could also try to catch butterflies in the butterfly tent.

A costume contest was also held during the event, with the grand prize being a gift basket containing a collection of fun Annmarie Gardens gift shop items. Participants were required to get a picture taken wearing their bug-themed cosplay in order to officially enter the contest.

Several organizations were in attendance for the festival as well to spread their knowledge of the insect world. Such organizations included The Association of Southern Maryland Beekeepers (ASMB), seeking to educate visitors on the pollinators of the bug world, such as honeybees and butterflies, and why it is important to protect these creatures.

Another organization was Calvert County Mosquito Control, reminding the public that not all bugs are as harmless as they seem. Mosquitos and other parasitic bugs can carry diseases that are harmful to humans, that is why the CCMC was in attendance to teach the public how to protect themselves from these creatures and avoid them.

“In the end, we just hope that we can bring knowledge and exposure to the bugs that inhabit the area to anyone who shows interest in them”, said staff member Heather Duperly.

Insectival is held annually at Annmarie Gardens during the third week of July.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com