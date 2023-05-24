Southern Maryland’s Leading Employer Holds Largest-Ever Hiring Event

NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), Southern Maryland’s largest employer and the region’s largest source of STEM jobs, will hold a job fair to fill more than 100 mid-level positions.

The hiring event will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland SMART Building at 44219 Airport Road in California, Maryland. Recruiters and hiring managers will be available for on-the-spot interviews.

NAWCAD seeks mid-career candidates in the following disciplines:

Engineering: aerospace, civil, communications, computer, general, hardware, electrical, electronics, industrial, interdisciplinary, manufacturing, mechanical, quality, software, and systems

Engineering technicians

Data and computer science

Physics

Mathematics

Information technology

Logistics, logistics integration, and management

Operations research

Business and financial management

Cost and Schedule Analysis

Human resources

Employee benefits include family-oriented leave, competitive salaries, and more.

Preregister at https://tinyurl.com/22gynscw. Upload your resume and transcripts to complete registration.

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division employs more than 17,000 military, civilian and contract personnel. It operates test ranges, laboratories and aircraft in support of test, evaluation, research, development and sustainment of everything flown by the Navy and Marine Corps. Based in Patuxent River, Maryland, the command also has major sites in St. Inigoes, Maryland, Lakehurst, New Jersey, and Orlando, Florida.