BALTIMORE — Maryland’s 10 retail and seven mobile sportsbooks combined for $441,481,779 in handle and generated $2,114,613 in contributions to the state during January 2023. Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Mobile handle in January was $422,657,954. That amount included $21,798,149 in free promotional play provided to customers by sportsbooks, which is deducted from the taxable win. Mobile wagering accounted for $1,888,017 in contributions to the state, while retail sportsbooks contributed $226,596.

Maryland’s sportsbooks do not have a limit on promotional play deductions in their first full fiscal year of operation. Thereafter, promotional play deductions are capped at 20% of the prior year’s taxable win.

A detailed summary of each sportsbook, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide sports wagering totals for January 2023:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

· Retail: $18,823,825

· Mobile: $422,657,954 (includes $21,798,149 in free promotional wagers)

· Combined: $441,481,779

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

· Retail: $17,261,786

· Mobile: $364,618,587

· Combined: $381,880,374

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

· Retail: $1,562,039 (8.3%)

· Mobile: $58,039,366 (13.7%)

· Combined: $59,601,405 (13.5%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional play and other amounts)

· Retail: $1,510,641

· Mobile: $12,586,781

· Combined: $14,097,423

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

· Retail: $226,596

· Mobile: $1,888,017

· Combined: $2,114,613

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

· Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $8,684,319

· Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $1,288,466

Maryland’s sports wagering market launched in December 2021 and added its 10th retail location on January 20, 2023 when the Maryland Stadium Sub/Fanatics Sportsbook at FedEx Field opened in Landover. Long Shot’s/Betfred Sportsbook was issued a mobile license and commenced operations on February 9, 2023, becoming the state’s eighth mobile sportsbook. The first seven mobile operators launched on November 23, 2022. Additional retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch in the near future.

