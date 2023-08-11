Sports Wagering Contributes $3.3 Million To The State During July

BALTIMORE— Maryland’s 10 retail and 11 mobile sportsbooks that operated during July 2023 combined to generate $3,312,633 in contributions to the state. Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Statewide handle in July totaled $247,412,348, with mobile handle accounting for 96% of the total at $237,525,908. Mobile wagering delivered $3,081,264 in contributions to the state during July, while retail sportsbooks contributed $231,369.

The state’s sports wagering market added a new mobile licensee during July as Crab Sports and its operator partner iGaming Cloud launched on July 13, becoming the state’s 11th mobile sportsbook.

In addition, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission today issued a mobile sports wagering license to Greenmount Station and its operator partner Parx Interactive. The betParx mobile platform conducted a successful controlled demonstration on Aug. 8, and is launching operations today.

A detailed summary of each sportsbook’s July 2023 results, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, along with a summary of statewide handle and hold by sport is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide sports wagering totals for July 2023:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers) · Retail: $9,886,440 · Mobile: $237,525,908 (includes $5,629,882 in free promotional wagers) · Combined: $247,412,348

Prizes (Winnings paid to players) · Retail: $8,314,217 · Mobile: $210,983,610 · Combined: $219,297,827

Hold (Handle less prizes paid) · Retail: $1,572,223 (15.9%) · Mobile: $26,542,297 (11.2%) · Combined: $28,114,521 (11.4%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts) · Retail: $1,542,462 · Mobile: $20,541,757 · Combined: $22,084,219

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win) · Retail: $231,369 · Mobile: $3,081,264 · Combined: $3,312,633

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021: · Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $31,454,337 · Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $2,383,341

Maryland’s sports wagering market launched with five retail locations in December 2021. The first seven mobile sportsbooks launched in November 2022. As of the end of July 2023, there were 10 retail locations and 11 mobile operators. Additional retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch in the near future.

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming

Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos and sports wagering program. In its regulatory role, the agency provides direction and guidance to casino and sports wagering operators on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino and sports wagering operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.