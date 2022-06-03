LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Beginning June 11, 2022, visitors can enjoy summer breezes on a fun, educational, and family-friendly morning of cruising during a series of themed events on the St. Clement season’s Island Museum Water Taxi.

The three cruises occur June 11, July 16 and Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The June 11’s theme will be “Fish of the Potomac River,” July 16’s will be “Pirates of the Bay,” and Aug. 13’s will be “Boating Through Time.”

Each tour and cruise will be fun and educational for all ages.

“Since beginning this cruise series last year, we knew we had to continue to offer these fun, yet educational, cruises for our younger visitors to get them out on the water and learn something new,” states Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division.

“This year’s series includes three fun cruises regarding different interesting subjects. We have plenty of opportunities to grab tickets for these three cruises before they sell out.”

Though there are three cruises to book before tickets are gone, Stone suggests reserving early. “We recommend calling in for any of the cruises as soon as possible – the tickets will sell out quickly as we only allow a maximum of 15 spots per cruise for these exclusive events.”

The event will begin at St. Clement’s Island Museum with an introduction and distribution of expedition materials.

The tour will end on St. Clement’s Island, and from there, you can return to the mainland or check out Blackistone Lighthouse.

Participants will even be able to make a fun souvenir to take home after each cruise. Cost is $15 for adults, $10 per child, and children two and under are free (but must still be registered).

The cost includes educational and activity materials as well as the boat ride. Only 15 seats are available for these exclusive cruises. Those interested should call 301-769-2222 to book tickets.