St. Clement's Island Museum To Host Children's Day

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Enjoy a free day of family fun celebrating the end of summer on the beautiful waterside lawn at St. Clement’s Island Museum’s annual Children’s Day event, happening Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Families can enjoy free games, crafts, face painting, snow cones, balloons and more! The 7th District Optimist Club will present a kiddie tractor pull and offer a free bike raffle for children 12 and younger. DJ Pete will be playing kid-friendly tunes throughout the day.

The St. Mary’s County Sherriff’s Office will offer K-9 demonstrations. Other outside exhibitors include the local Fire Department and Rescue Squad, St. Mary’s County Health Department, the Delicados, Macaroni Kid of Calvert and St. Mary’s, St. Mary’s County Library, and many more.

Organizers encourage families to get there early – the first 100 children will receive a free water bottle courtesy of the Museum Division and sponsors and a goody bag courtesy of the Southern Maryland American Legion Auxiliary Unit 221.

The 7th District Optimist Club will be selling hamburgers, hotdogs, fries, and drinks.

The museum will be open and water taxi rides to St. Clement’s Island will be running. Regular admission and fares apply.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. For more information, call (301) 769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.