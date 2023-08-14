St. Mary's Adult Medical Daycare Center Recognizes Barbara Butler For Her Dedication And Passion

Barbara Butler (Credit: St. Mary’s Adult Daycare Center)

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – What makes a great employee? Some will say a worker who does their work without questions and always gets everything done. That makes a good employee but not a great one. To be a great employee, it requires a few extra steps. A few additional steps include being confident, hardworking, having good leadership skills, honesty, and trustworthiness. So, I will ask the question again; what makes a great employee?

Well, if you ask the St. Mary’s Adult Medical Daycare Center staff in Hollywood, MD, they would tell you just to take a look at Barbara Butler. For the last TEN years, Barabara has performed many different roles at St. Mary’s Adult Medical Day Care Center. She never turns down a request for help from her peers, is always the first one to jump in and help fix any issues that may arise and is the best advocate for the participants in the program. Taking care of each participant, knowing their needs and wants, and treating them as her own family. Barbara takes pride in caring for others, and each day it shows. Her commitment and dedication are rare traits nowadays. She emulates what it is to be a hard worker.

Starting at St. Mary’s Adult Medical Daycare Center, I was intimidated by her presence. I was overcome by how well-versed she was in all center-related things; I feared I would embarrass myself in front of her. Within a week, I learned quickly that Barbara is never hasty to judge. Her passion and patience make it easy to learn from her, which is ideal because she trains new staff in multiple departments. Her knowledge and problem-solving skills are bar none. Barbara knows no hate; her heart always guides her to her best intentions. She is a gem, and I am grateful we can work side by side each day.