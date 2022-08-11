Drone footage presented by Anthony Dameron at the public hearing on July 26.

ABELL, Md. – Immediately following the uproar caused during a public hearing for a proposed cannabis zoning amendment on July 26, a well-known St. Mary’s County cannabis growing facility that is under construction passed a Maryland Department of Environment (MDE) inspection with “no violations observed.”

In the report from MDE dated July 27, the agency responded to a complaint over construction activity and sediment erosion on the property.

Similar concerns were brought up by neighbors and Seventh District residents just one day prior during the zoning ordinance hearing.

This inspection was labeled on the report as a visual “routine NOI inspection,” to ensure compliance is being met on the property.

The cannabis industry in Maryland is heavily regulated by multiple statewide agencies, all of which enforce various aspects of cannabis growing and processing.

MDE ensures no environmental harm is caused by potential cannabis-related facilities, which includes quarterly and annual inspections.

Regulations are already in place by the state for what kind of pesticides can be used on cannabis plants to ensure minimal harm can be caused by any runoff.

At the hearing, one day prior, one of the property’s neighbors showed what appeared to be a dwindling stream adjacent to the property. He also showed the commissioners the impacts that alleged “sediment runoff” from the facility had caused earlier in the year to that stream.

The MDE report indicated that all runoff observed on the day of inspection appeared typical, following rain that happened the day before. The report denotes the color, smells, and locations of the property’s runoff and does not show the property has any violations for such.

The closing remarks on the report indicate recommended actions of continuing with routine inspections throughout the year.



Charlie Mattingly, the property’s owner, told TheBayNet.com that he hopes to have the construction of the facility on track to be fully operational by the end of the year.

They are currently working to establish their plant’s genetics in one of the smaller buildings on the property, before hopefully moving plants into the larger building for bulk growing when construction is complete.

Read the full inspection report from MDE below:

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com