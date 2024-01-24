St. Mary’s College Men’s Basketball Bounces Back With Win Over Abington

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team returned to the win column Sunday afternoon (Jan. 21) with a 20-point victory as three starters scored in double figures. St. Mary’s College (10-9, 5-1 UEC) posted a 74-54 win over Penn State Abington (7-11, 1-5 UEC) in United East Conference action.
How It Happened
- There were seven lead changes and three tied scores within the first 11 minutes of the game.
- Abington’s last lead of the contest came at 10:36 when Na’Kai Carew sunk a layup for a 16-14 Nittany Lion advantage.
- A minute later, sophomore guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) got the steal and fast break layup to spark a 22-3 run by the Seahawks to end the half, sending SMCM into halftime with a 36-19 lead.
- St. Mary’s College opened the second half by outscoring the Nittany Lions, 29-15, within the first 13 minutes to stretch its lead to 63-34 and put the game out of reach as sophomore guard Jaden Walker (York, Pa./West York Area) capped the run with a three-pointer at 7:47. Junior forward Jake Koverman (Severna Park, Md./Southern) paced the Seahawks in the run with seven points while Walker finished with five.
- Abington put together a late 18-8 run to trim the deficit down to 19 (71-52) with 1:37 remaining in the game as Alex Podolski scored nine and the Nittany Lions went 6-of-10 from the field.
Inside the Box Score
- The Seahawks notched their second-best three-point field goal percentage of the season this afternoon as SMCM made 7-of-14 three-point attempts.
- St. Mary’s College put on a strong defensive front, collecting a season-high 14 steals and tallying 25 points off 25 Nittany Lion turnovers.
- SMCM shot 46.7-percent from the field for the game and went 11-of-18 from the free throw line.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Fifth-year captain Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) scored a team-best 12 points while Koverman contributed 11 points, six rebounds, and two steals.
- Senior captain Hollique Johnson (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) chipped in 10 points and a team-high seven boards while Henry added eight points, a career-best five steals, four assists, and two caroms.
Penn State Abington Game Notes
- Podolski registered a double-double with game-bests of 15 points and 10 rebounds plus four steals to lead the Nittany Lions in their third straight loss.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Jan. 27 at Penn College (6-12, 3-3 UEC) – Williamsport, Pa. (Bardo Gymnasium) – 1 p.m.
