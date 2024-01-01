St. Mary’s College Men’s Basketball Closes Out 2023 Against Coast Guard

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Guards Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) and Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) combined for 37 of the team’s 59 points as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team wrapped up 2023 Saturday afternoon (Dec. 30). St. Mary’s College (6-7) stumbled against the U.S. Coast Guard Academy (8-2), 83-59, in the final game of the Seahawk Holiday Classic.
How It Happened
- The Seahawks flew off to a fast start, establishing a 15-5 lead at 14:23 behind four points each from Henry and senior captain Hollique Johnson (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill).
- As Coast Guard worked to find its offensive rhythm, St. Mary’s continued to build upon its advantage and stretched its lead to 15 (27-12) at 7:34 as Alexander hit a layup.
- Trevor Parks sparked a 25-5 run with a fastbreak layup as the Bears connected on 10 of their next 11 shots, including draining five three-pointers, to stake their first lead of the game and head into halftime up 37-32.
- Coast Guard remained hot in the second half, shooting a blistering 72-percent (18-25) from the floor over the final 20 minutes.
- The Bears started the half with a 21-6 run to open a 20-point lead (58-38) at 14:24 as CGA made their first eight shots, including raining down five long-range shots.
Inside the Box Score
- The Seahawks finished the game shooting 38.3-percent from the floor and tallied 10 second chance points.
- Coast Guard posted a 57.9-field goal percentage, including 44.8-percent from downtown, while collecting 13 steals and gaining 19 points off 17 St. Mary’s turnovers.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Alexander led all scorers and rebounders with a season-best 24 points and nine boards, respectively, while adding team-bests of three assists and three steals. Sixteen of his 24 points came in the second half as he drained four triples over the final 20 minutes.
- Henry contributed 13 points, three caroms, and two dimes.
Coast Guard Game Notes
- The Bears picked up their fourth straight win behind 22 points from Elijah Parent and 21 from Jordan Frazer.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Jan. 3 vs. Salisbury (8-6) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (MPOARC Arena) – 5 p.m.
- Jan. 6 vs. Penn College (4-9, 1-1 UEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (MPOARC Arena) – 1 p.m.
