St. Mary’s College Men’s Swimming Takes On Marymount (Va.) On Senior Day

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Senior captain Sam Shenot (Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown) was honored Saturday afternoon (Jan. 20) before the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team faced Marymount (Va.) University for the second time this season. St. Mary’s College (9-6, 3-1 AEC) came up short in a 140-65 loss to Marymount in Atlantic East Conference action.
Back on October 28, the Saints claimed a 179-82 victory over SMCM in Arlington, Va.
How It Happened
- Junior captain Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) notched two of the Seahawks’ three wins this afternoon, touching the wall first in the 200 freestyle in 1:46.98 and came in first in the 100 freestyle in 45.95.
- Sophomore Robert Shively (Potomac, Md./Walt Whitman) picked up a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle in 5:00.05 and added a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle in 1:54.67.
- First-year Kyle Smith (Crofton, Md./Crofton) posted a second-place finish in the 50 freestyle in 22.51 and then tallied a fourth-place finish in the 100 freestyle in 50.46.
- First-year Luca Fairbank (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) collected a second-place finish in the 50 breaststroke in 29.45 and garnered a fifth-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:21.58).
- The foursome of first-year Anthony Davis (Upper Marlboro, Md./Riverdale Baptist), Smith, sophomore William Kendrick(Laurel, Md./DeMatha Catholic), and Schwenk swam a 1:28.34 for second in the 200-freestyle relay.
- Kendrick, first-year Daniel Madigan (Waldorf, Md./North Point), Shively, and Shenot clocked a 1:44.67 in the 200-medley relay for third place.
- Shenot earned a third-place finish in the 50 butterfly in 24.92 as well as a fifth-place finish in the 50 freestyle in 23.75.
- First-year Thomas Brown (Clarksburg, Md./Clarksburg) led St. Mary’s College in the 100 individual medley (1:07.94) and the 50 backstroke (29.51) with a pair of fourth-place finishes.
- Madigan went fourth in both the 200 IM (2:08.66) and the 500 freestyle (5:26.97).
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Jan. 27 at Hampden-Sydney (2-3) / William Peace (3-3) – Hampden-Sydney, Va. (Leggett Pool) – 2 p.m.
Facebook:StMarysAthletics | Instagram: @smcseahawks, @smcmswimming
Twitter: @smcseahawks | Hashtags: #GoSeahawks #SeahawkPROUD #SweepTheSheds