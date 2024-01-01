St. Mary’s College Women's Soccer Earns Team Ethics And Sportsmanship Silver Award

Credit: Bill Wood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the third year in a row, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team has received the United Soccer Coaches Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Silver Award as announced by the organization Thursday afternoon (Dec. 28).



In all, 42 men’s and women’s teams received either the Gold, Silver, or Bronze version of the Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award for exhibiting fair play, sporting behavior, and adherence to the laws of the game as reflected by the number of yellow caution cards or red ejection cards they are shown by referees throughout the season.

There are four levels to the Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award:

Platinum: No cards accumulated during the season

No cards accumulated during the season Gold: Percentage of cards accumulated during the season ranging from 1-10%

Percentage of cards accumulated during the season ranging from 1-10% Silver: Percentage of cards accumulated during the season ranging from 11-30%

Percentage of cards accumulated during the season ranging from 11-30% Bronze: Percentage of cards accumulated during the season ranging from 31-50%

St. Mary’s College was one of 25 squads to receive the Silver Award. The Seahawks were shown five yellow caution cards over 18 contests during the 2023 campaign, or 28% of cards accumulated during the season.



This is St. Mary’s 10th all-time Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award as the Seahawks earned the Gold Award in 2007 and 2008 and Silver in 2002, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2016, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The Seahawks were one of two United East Conference women’s soccer programs to pick up the Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award as Rosemont College also garnered the Silver Award.



About United Soccer Coaches: Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., United Soccer Coaches is the trusted and unifying voice, advocate and partner for coaches at all levels of the game. The largest community for soccer coaches in the world, we unite coaches of all levels around the love of the game and we elevate the game through advocacy, education and service. To learn more, visit UnitedSoccerCoaches.org.



