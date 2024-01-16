St. Mary’s College Women’s Swimming Stumbles Against Salisbury

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Senior captain Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) and first-year Kelsie Miller (Potomac, Md./Churchill) combined for all three wins for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team Sunday afternoon (Jan. 14). St. Mary’s College (6-9) suffered a 199-59 non-conference setback to Salisbury University (6-1).
How It Happened
- Miller finished the afternoon with individual victories in the 100 freestyle in 55.73 and the 500 freestyle with a season-best time of 5:27.57. She also added a third-place finish in the 200 butterfly in 2:14.65.
- Kidd earned a first-place finish in the 50 freestyle with a season-best time of 25.83 while contributing a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle in 2:07.47.
- Seniors Marissa Fields (Clements, Md./Chopticon) and Julia Milner (Middletown, Md./Middletown), Miller, and Kidd posted a third-place finish in the 400-medley relay in 4:25.65.
- Sophomore Bella Ramirez (Silver Spring, Md./Springbrook) collected a fourth-place finish in the 50 breaststroke in 37.21 while going fifth in the 400 individual medley in 5:34.25.
- Senior Lilianna Bowman (Westminster, Md./Winters Mill) picked up a fourth-place finish in the 200 backstroke in 2:32.78 while the foursome of Kidd, senior Kate Holland (Rockville, Md./Rockville), sophomore Venus Kai Judge (Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard), and Fields clocked a 1:50.74 for fourth place in the 200-freestyle relay.
- Junior Emelina Grimm (Rockville, Md./Magruder) swam a 34.12 for fifth place in the 50 backstroke while sophomore Kate Pass (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) went fifth in the 50 breaststroke in 37.67.
- Milner notched a fifth-place finish in the 200 breaststroke in 2:52.12 while Judge tallied a fifth-place finish in the 500 freestyle with a personal-best time of 6:01.22.
- First-year Kaitlyn Soldon (Warrenton, Va./Kettle Run) recorded a fifth-place finish in the 50 butterfly in 33.56.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Jan. 20 vs. Immaculata (3-5, 2-2 AEC)/Marymount (Va.) (6-2, 4-0 AEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (MPOARC Aquatics Center) – 1 p.m. (Senior Day)
