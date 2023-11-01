LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 31, with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The CSMC met with the St. Mary’s County Board of Education (BOE) to receive updates regarding implementation of The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future in St. Mary’s County Public Schools and an employee health clinic scheduled to open on April 1, 2024. The next scheduled meeting of the CSMC and the BOE will be in May 2024.

The Commissioners then presented a commendation to Lieutenant Douglas Mills in recognition of his retirement following 25 years of service with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The Commissioners received an update from the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce detailing the Chamber’s activities and accomplishments in 2023 and their schedule of events for 2024.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following actions:

Approved a lease agreement between the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and Velos Rotos, Inc., to occupy an office suite within the Captain Walter Francis Duke Terminal Building at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

Approved a budget amendment decreasing salary and fringe accounts and increasing the Commissioner’s Emergency Reserve account in the amount of $1,032,755 due to salary savings.

Approved two option contracts with the State Highway Administration related to SHA Project SM210A31.

The next CSMC business meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95, or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

